Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €49.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.87 ($52.78).

ETR 1COV opened at €44.74 ($52.64) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.13. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.84.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

