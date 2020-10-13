Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €9.20 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €9.20 ($10.82) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.95 ($11.70).

Shares of ENI traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €6.82 ($8.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a fifty day moving average of €7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.24. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. ENI has a twelve month low of €6.28 ($7.39) and a twelve month high of €14.40 ($16.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

