Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCAP. BidaskClub cut Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,069. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $361.10 million and a PE ratio of 7.04.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $823,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.