Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.17. 69,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,822. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $531.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,500 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,816,000. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,576,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,926,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,535 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,659,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

