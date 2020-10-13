Critical Analysis: Aphria (APHA) versus Its Rivals

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Aphria to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Aphria alerts:

This table compares Aphria and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Aphria Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s competitors have a beta of 2.56, indicating that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aphria and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million -$12.48 million -57.91 Aphria Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million -1.83

Aphria’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aphria and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 136 360 409 14 2.33

Aphria currently has a consensus target price of $9.47, indicating a potential upside of 48.69%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 82.17%. Given Aphria’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Aphria beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.