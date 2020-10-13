Critical Contrast: Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) versus Despegar.com (OTCMKTS:DESP)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) and Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Despegar.com has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and Despegar.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Despegar.com $524.88 million 0.93 -$20.91 million ($0.13) -53.85

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Despegar.com.

Profitability

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and Despegar.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A Despegar.com -8.13% -23.86% -6.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.2% of Despegar.com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and Despegar.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A Despegar.com 0 2 1 0 2.33

Despegar.com has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.67%. Given Despegar.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Summary

Despegar.com beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products. It also provides online community portals that supply public with information and resources regarding the benefits of cannabis-derived products. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. is based in Inglewood, California.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

