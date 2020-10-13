Critical Review: Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) versus NetObjects (NASDAQ:NETO)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetObjects has a beta of -1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Altair Engineering and NetObjects, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 1 5 1 0 2.00 NetObjects 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altair Engineering currently has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential downside of 18.75%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altair Engineering and NetObjects’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $458.92 million 7.40 -$7.54 million $0.22 211.18 NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NetObjects has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altair Engineering.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NetObjects shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altair Engineering and NetObjects’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -4.76% -0.33% -0.16% NetObjects N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Altair Engineering beats NetObjects on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems. The company offers software products in the areas of design, modeling, visualization; physics simulation; data intelligence; cloud computing; and Internet of Things for decision making in product design and development, manufacturing, energy management and exploration, financial services, health care, and retail operations. It also provides consulting, training, and implementation services; and client engineering services to support customers with ongoing product design and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About NetObjects

NetObjects Inc. provides web design software and templates. The company offers NetObjects Fusion, a web design software that enables to build, manage, and promote websites; and NetObjects Fusion Essentials, a free drag-and-drop website builder. It also provides NetObjects Mosaic, an online application for mobile website designing; and publishes website for photographers. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.