Critical Review: Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) vs. Neon Bloom (NYSE:NBCO)

Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) and Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Neon Bloom and Vista Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A Vista Outdoor -5.52% 9.19% 3.28%

This table compares Neon Bloom and Vista Outdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vista Outdoor $1.76 billion 0.68 -$155.08 million $0.24 85.96

Neon Bloom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vista Outdoor.

Risk & Volatility

Neon Bloom has a beta of 6.11, meaning that its share price is 511% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Outdoor has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Neon Bloom and Vista Outdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Bloom 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Outdoor 0 1 5 0 2.83

Vista Outdoor has a consensus price target of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Vista Outdoor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Outdoor is more favorable than Neon Bloom.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Vista Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Vista Outdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vista Outdoor beats Neon Bloom on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neon Bloom

Neon Bloom, Inc. is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards. The Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces, and sources ammunition and firearms for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, as well as ammunition for local law enforcement, the United States government, and international markets. This segment's product line includes centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, reloading components, and firearms. The company sells its products to outdoor enthusiasts, hunters and recreational shooters, athletes, and law enforcement and military professionals through various mass, specialty, and independent retailers and distributors. Vista Outdoor Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Anoka, Minnesota.

