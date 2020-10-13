Critical Survey: The Chemours (NYSE:CC) and Isonics (NYSE:ISON)

Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON) and The Chemours (NYSE:CC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isonics and The Chemours’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Chemours $5.53 billion 0.69 -$52.00 million $2.51 9.28

Isonics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Chemours.

Profitability

This table compares Isonics and The Chemours’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isonics N/A N/A N/A The Chemours -2.28% 47.31% 4.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Isonics and The Chemours, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isonics 0 0 0 0 N/A The Chemours 0 8 2 0 2.20

The Chemours has a consensus price target of $16.60, suggesting a potential downside of 28.76%. Given The Chemours’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Chemours is more favorable than Isonics.

Volatility & Risk

Isonics has a beta of -69.14, indicating that its stock price is 7,014% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Chemours has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.5% of The Chemours shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Isonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of The Chemours shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Chemours beats Isonics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isonics

Isonics Corp. engages in the manufacture of semiconductors. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications. The Chemical Solutions segment provides industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, consumer, plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, general industrial, electronics, mining, and oil refining industries. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide pigments under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. It sell its products through direct channels, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

