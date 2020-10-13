Cryptocean (CRON) Market Cap Hits $1.60 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $12,172.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,116,400 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,301 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

