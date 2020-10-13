CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSI Compressco by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 733,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 164,415 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth $76,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCLP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. 34,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.22. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.15 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

