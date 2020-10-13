CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $12,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 41.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at $60,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at $82,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 87.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at $148,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $179,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 700 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $50,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,698.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,022 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.99. 968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,735. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.23. CSW Industrials Inc has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.84.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $90.96 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.