CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) & Allied Security Innovations (NASDAQ:ADSV) Critical Review

Allied Security Innovations (OTCMKTS:ADSV) and CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Security Innovations and CTI Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Security Innovations $350,000.00 N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A CTI Industries $40.54 million 0.22 -$7.13 million N/A N/A

Allied Security Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CTI Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Allied Security Innovations and CTI Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Security Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A CTI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Allied Security Innovations has a beta of 6.34, suggesting that its share price is 534% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTI Industries has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Security Innovations and CTI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Security Innovations N/A N/A N/A CTI Industries -19.89% -605.09% -13.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of CTI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Allied Security Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.0% of CTI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allied Security Innovations beats CTI Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allied Security Innovations Company Profile

Allied Security Innovations, Inc., through its subsidiary, CGM Applied Security Technologies, Inc., manufactures and distributes indicative and barrier security seals, security tapes, and related packaging security systems in the United States and internationally. It also provides protective security products for palletized cargo; and physical security systems for tractors, trailers, and containers, as well as various specialized authentication products. The company's principal products include tapes, self-wound security tapes, void labels and void tapes for bag closure, SUPERSEALS, custom coated products, conductive inks and membrane switch components, electro-magnetic asset protection systems, locks, sentry sensors, and other related items. It provides its products for use in aircraft and truck seals, fiber and steel drum seals, motor vehicle inspection seals, pharmaceutical packaging, box or container closure seals, cash bag components, computer seals, validation devices, general security products, and law enforcement agencies. The company also develops, assembles, markets, and installs computer systems, which capture video, digitally captured images, and scanned images; digitizes the image; links the digitized images to text/data; and stores the image and text on a computer database, which allows for transmitting the image and text by computer or telecommunication links to remote locations. In addition, it offers maintenance and support, and related services; and software. The company serves producers of various items, such as perfumes, computers, silicon chips, jewelry, and cash and negotiable documents. The company was formerly known as Digital Descriptor Systems, Inc. and changed its name Allied Security Innovations, Inc. in December 2006. Allied Security Innovations, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

CTI Industries Company Profile

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items. It also provides vacuum sealable bags and rolls of film for household storage under the Ziploc brand; vacuum sealing machines under the Ziploc name; and valved resealable bags for vacuum storage use under the Zipvac brand name. In addition, the company offers packaging films and custom film products for food, and other commercial and packaging applications; produces and distributes home organization and container products; assembles and sells Candy Blossom product line; and distribute party goods. It primarily serves various retail outlets, including general merchandise stores, discount and drugstore chains, grocery chains, card and gift shops, and party goods stores, as well as florists and balloon decorators. The company sells its products directly, as well as through a network of distributors and wholesalers, and independent sales representatives. CTI Industries Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, Illinois.

