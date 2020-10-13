Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DADA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:DADA traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,051. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.70. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $34.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.90.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $187.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

