Databroker (DTX) Trading 80.7% Higher This Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 73.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 80.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $12,396.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can currently be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041092 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 57.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $562.42 or 0.04887123 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.