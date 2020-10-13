DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.37. 19,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,555. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.10. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

