DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

DGRLY traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,083. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $17.87.

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DELEK GRP LTD/ADR had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $550.68 million during the quarter.

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel.

