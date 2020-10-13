DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online service which includes games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. DeNA Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DeNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.
About DeNA
DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.
