Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

Get Derwent London alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Derwent London from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

DWVYF stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. Derwent London has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $40.27.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Derwent London (DWVYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.