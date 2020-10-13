Desire (DSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,539.50

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Desire has a market cap of $16,539.50 and approximately $9,066.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Desire has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,503.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.27 or 0.03349003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.43 or 0.02081333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00436942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.78 or 0.01136839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00641370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00047556 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.