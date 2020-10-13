Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.41

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €41.41 ($48.72) and last traded at €41.30 ($48.59), with a volume of 1985254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €41.28 ($48.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07.

About Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

