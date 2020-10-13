Diamond Price Hits $0.91 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00007890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $6,109.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001599 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1,360.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.01205712 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,534,203 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

