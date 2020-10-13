Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded up $1.87 on Monday, hitting $38.30. 2,504,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 136.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.95. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

