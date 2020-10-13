Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87,688 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Diodes by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,817,000 after buying an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,477,000 after buying an additional 38,810 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 271,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 414,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.11. 5,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,840. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.46. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.92 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $80,578.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,761.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,810 shares of company stock valued at $24,657,235. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

