Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Up 7.8%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 1,986,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,542,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

