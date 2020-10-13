Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.69. 789,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,615. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.