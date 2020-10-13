Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

DIV opened at C$1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $228.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.78. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.44.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$6.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1212698 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

