dKargo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.45 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One dKargo token can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. dKargo has a market cap of $10.00 million and $7.45 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dKargo has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dKargo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041179 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $562.05 or 0.04885719 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,373,350 tokens. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

dKargo Token Trading

dKargo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.