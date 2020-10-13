DMM: Governance (DMG) Trading Up 12.2% Over Last Week

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002570 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $13.54 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00041346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $547.41 or 0.04809015 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031948 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,922,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,279,094 tokens. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

