Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $3,301,258.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,825.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.69.

Shares of Docusign stock traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.00. The company had a trading volume of 82,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,785. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -209.12 and a beta of 0.90. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $61.68 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

