Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DLTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.64.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $95.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91,288 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.