Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $446.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $449.00 to $446.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $418.27.

DPZ stock opened at $392.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $406.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.76. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $251.16 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Federico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $421,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,177. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $477,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 114,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

