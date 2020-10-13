Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $455.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $458.00 to $455.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Cowen raised Domino’s Pizza from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $418.27.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $392.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.76. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $251.16 and a one year high of $435.58. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Federico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $421,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,625 shares of company stock worth $5,251,177 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $210,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,427,000 after buying an additional 454,918 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,356,000 after acquiring an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 828.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,808,000 after acquiring an additional 185,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.