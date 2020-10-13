Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $440.00 at Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $450.00 to $440.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $418.27.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $392.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $251.16 and a 1 year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total value of $467,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $5,251,177. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

