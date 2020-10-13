Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $455.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $458.00 to $455.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Stephens boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $441.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $418.27.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ opened at $392.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $251.16 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.76.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,177. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.