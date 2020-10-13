Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOMO. Cowen boosted their price objective on Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Get Domo alerts:

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 296,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,215. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Domo had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $332,137.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,890 shares of company stock valued at $719,158. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Domo by 4,006.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Domo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.