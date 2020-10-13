Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of Donegal Group stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $14.74. 20,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,931. Donegal Group has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $429.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.06.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $192.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.70 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.84%. Analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,285.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 50,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,863 shares in the company, valued at $944,533.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 285,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,788 and have sold 161,121 shares valued at $2,387,638. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 356,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

