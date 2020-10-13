Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $149.00

Dotdigital Group plc (LON:DOTD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 149 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.91), with a volume of 583418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.88).

Several analysts have issued reports on DOTD shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target for the company. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.94 million and a PE ratio of 45.78.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

