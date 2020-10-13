DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DRD traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 240,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $857.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.02. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 276.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 229,618 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $972,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth about $836,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

