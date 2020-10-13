DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

DITHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt cut DS Smith to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF remained flat at $$3.45 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.88. DS Smith has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

