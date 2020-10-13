DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (DNLMY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: DNLMY) in the last few weeks:

10/12/2020 – DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/6/2020 – DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/5/2020 – DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2020 – DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/29/2020 – DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. "

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNLMY remained flat at $$15.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of -0.10. DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

