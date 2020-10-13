Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. Dynamite has a market cap of $74,784.16 and approximately $39,567.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001733 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. In the last week, Dynamite has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00090066 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009243 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021332 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 796,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,028 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

