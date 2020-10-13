Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DEA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 367,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,752. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,182.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $148,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,525. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,387,000 after acquiring an additional 235,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.