Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastside Distilling, Inc. is involved in producing handcrafted spirits primarily in the United States. The Company’s product includes Burnside Bourbon, Below Deck Rum, Portland Potato Vodka and a distinctive line of infused whiskeys as well as small batch and seasonal products. It also offers tastings, tasting room tours, private parties, and merchandise sales from its distillery and showroom. Eastside Distilling, Inc. is based in Portland, Oregon. “

EAST stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 32,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,171. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.80. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 99.21% and a negative return on equity of 237.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastside Distilling will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

