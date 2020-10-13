easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 871.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 803.44 ($10.50).

A number of research firms recently commented on EZJ. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £9,935.31 ($12,980.55). Also, insider Charles Gurassa acquired 90,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £499,935.14 ($653,168.46). Insiders purchased 92,062 shares of company stock worth $51,016,770 in the last 90 days.

easyJet stock opened at GBX 483.60 ($6.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 559.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 614.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 8.00. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

