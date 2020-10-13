easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 871.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 803.44 ($10.50).
A number of research firms recently commented on EZJ. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday.
In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £9,935.31 ($12,980.55). Also, insider Charles Gurassa acquired 90,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £499,935.14 ($653,168.46). Insiders purchased 92,062 shares of company stock worth $51,016,770 in the last 90 days.
About easyJet
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
