Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.24.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $108.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.76 and its 200 day moving average is $90.11. Eaton has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $109.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Eaton by 59.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

