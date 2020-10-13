Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) is RFG Advisory LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,671,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. accounts for about 2.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $18,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 7.6% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,177,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 153,283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,531,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 88,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 979,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 73,033 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 972,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 451,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter.

ETY remained flat at $$11.25 on Tuesday. 9,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,438. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0843 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

