Edgeless (EDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $625,414.58

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $625,414.58 and $1,389.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041085 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $561.86 or 0.04872843 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

