Eidoo Price Tops $0.75 (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $43.06 million and $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eidoo token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

About Eidoo

Eidoo (EDO) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

