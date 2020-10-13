Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EIGR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

EIGR traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 306,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,735. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $243.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $114,600.00. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 216.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 226,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 211,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 112,033 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 155,638 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

